Guardiola Shows Faith in City Youngsters After Insisting There Will Be More First-Team Opportunities

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed his young stars by saying they will be handed more first team opportunities, but they must be earned first.

Guardiola showed the confidence he has in his City youngsters by handing both Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz midweek debuts in their Champions League clash against Feyenoord.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Foden has been a name hot on everybody’s lips at City following the 17-year-old’s fine performances during the England U17’s victorious World Cup campaign, while Diaz has also been singled out as an exciting prospect for the future.

Though the youngsters were largely handed appearances due to City’s premature progression to the last 16 of the Champion League, Guardiola has given them hope in claiming that they could now earn themselves more opportunities this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "If we give an opportunity to young players, it is because they deserve it. That is the most important thing. But one young player, you can say we helped them when they play regularly. If they play one or two games and then disappear that is nothing.

"It depends on our confidence and their confidence but the rest always depends on them,” he continued. “People say it depends on the manager but it depends on the players. The quality, how they live their professional lives, how they are - it is simple like that."

City have been in startling form this campaign, finding themselves sitting top of the Premier League after taking 34 points from a possible 36, while also winning their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Guardiola’s men will look to build on that form when they visit Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon. 

