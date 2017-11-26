'He Should Leave in January': Reds Fans Tear Into Sturridge After Lackluster Outing Versus Chelsea

Liverpool fans were left fuming after watching Daniel Sturridge's performance against his former side Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

The English forward was started up front by Jurgen Klopp, who amazingly left Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on the bench, but didn't leave the manager feeling pleased with his choice in the end.

Mohamed Salah put the home side in front, slotting past Thibaut Courtois to open the scoring in the game. But a late goal from Willian made it so that the teams shared the spoils.

Sturridge, once one of the hottest strikers in the Premier League, is rumoured to have his heart set on a Liverpool exit. And given his performance on Saturday, plenty of supporters wouldn't mind seeing him go.

Below are some of their reactions on Twitter: