Manchester City came from a goal behind to secure a late victory over Huddersfield Town and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

The away side thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Kevin de Bruyne found Sergio Aguero eight yards from goal, with the Argentine firing the ball into the back of the net but was clearly offside and the goal was correctly ruled out.

The Citizens continued to put the home side under pressure but failed to convert a number of chances they created. However, in the one minute of first-half stoppage time, it was Huddersfield who took a surprise lead.

Tom Ince whipped in a corner that was flicked on at the front post by Chris Schindler, the ball then ricocheted off Nicolas Otamendi's shoulder and flew past the helpless Ederson to put the Terriers 1-0 up going into the interval.

However, within minutes of the second half starting Huddersfield threw their lead away, Scott Malone clearly dragged Raheem Sterling to the floor in the penalty box and gave the referee no choice but to point to the spot.

Sergio Aguero stepped up to take the penalty and effortlessly beat Jones Lossl from 12 yards to score his 180th Manchester City goal and level the match in the 47th minute.

Aguero nearly had his second of the game five minutes later, KDB picked City's all-time top goal-scorer out in the box once more but this time Lossl came out on top in their dual, making a fine save to keep the score at 1-1.

Pep Guardiola's side continued to push for a winner and were inches away when Leroy Sane saw his effort crash off the crossbar with just over half an hour to play.

However, Huddersfield's resilient defence were broken for a second time in the game with seven minutes to go.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus saw his low effort brilliantly blocked by Lossl but the ball fortunately fell into the path of Sterling, who chested the ball into the empty net to give Manchester City a 12th consecutive win in the Premier League.