Neymar's Former Barca Teammates Back Brazilian Star's Charity Project for Sao Paulo Youth

Members of the Barcelona squad have thrown their backing behind former teammate Neymar's Charity project for underprivileged Sao Paulo kids.

The now-Paris Saint-Germain attacker heads the Instituto Projeto Neymar Junior in his native Brazil. And the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique will be lending their support at an annual gala for the foundation in December.

Neymar, who grew up in Sao Paulo, began the project in 2014. Kids now live and study there.

"I lived two blocks from here and I know how it was in my childhood," he said.

"I knew we didn’t have opportunities. So this (the institute) is a giant door for us to give opportunities to the people here.

"For me it is a pleasure for the FCB Foundation to be involved with this social project which is a personal one for me.

"I enjoy helping the boys and girls in the neighbourhood where I grew up. I know that people have been waiting for this project for a long time.”

Per recent reports, the Brazilian is said to be disenchanted with his his new team and doesn't believe that he should play every match.

He has since denied said reports, but the rumours of his unhappiness in Paris keep mounting.