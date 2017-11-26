Neymar's Former Barca Teammates Back Brazilian Star's Charity Project for Sao Paulo Youth

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Members of the Barcelona squad have thrown their backing behind former teammate Neymar's Charity project for underprivileged Sao Paulo kids.

The now-Paris Saint-Germain attacker heads the Instituto Projeto Neymar Junior in his native Brazil. And the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique will be lending their support at an annual gala for the foundation in December.

Neymar, who grew up in Sao Paulo, began the project in 2014. Kids now live and study there.

"I lived two blocks from here and I know how it was in my childhood," he said.

"I knew we didn’t have opportunities. So this (the institute) is a giant door for us to give opportunities to the people here.

"For me it is a pleasure for the FCB Foundation to be involved with this social project which is a personal one for me.

"I enjoy helping the boys and girls in the neighbourhood where I grew up. I know that people have been waiting for this project for a long time.”

Per recent reports, the Brazilian is said to be disenchanted with his his new team and doesn't believe that he should play every match.

He has since denied said reports, but the rumours of his unhappiness in Paris keep mounting.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters