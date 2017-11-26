Philippe Coutinho Alludes to the Latest Challenge Facing Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho has conceded that the return of Adam Lallana could signal a shift in Jurgen Klopp's team selection, and that the German will be unable to keep all his forwards happy with their involvement.

Lallana, a standout performer Liverpool last campaign, has been missing since sustaining a groin injury in the summer, but is expected to return to the starting line up soon, after his cameo against Chelsea on Saturday.

And the former Southampton midfielder's recovery could spell further trouble for his previous teammate, and ex Gunner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to the Metro.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Indeed, after the draw with Chelsea, Coutinho outlined the situation: ‘I think we’re a very focused team. We have a lot of players who are now coming back from injury, that’s important for the group.

"This is a period in which there are a lot of games, it’s a very important period so all of the players are all very focused – there are a lot of big games.

"It gets ever more difficult for the manager to pick the starting XI because in training you can see everyone has got great quality and everyone is giving their utmost.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals the Toughest Things About Swapping London for Liverpool @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/qeOPZ6dV4h — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) November 25, 2017

"So, that’s good for keeping the team strong and, as I said, we’ve got players coming back from injuries like Adam among others."

While the return of Lallana is unlikely to threaten the Brazilian, it will not be consolidatory for Oxlade-Chamberlain. The forward has had an underwhelming start to life at Anfield since his £35m deadline day move from Arsenal, with just three starts for Liverpool so far.

Worryingly for the Englishman, Lallana's return looks set to further reduce his involvement with the side, leaving Chamberlain with fewer chances to impress Klopp, having previously suggested he was struggling to adapt to the German's demanding style.

