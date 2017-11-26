PHOTO: Dortmund Made to Swallow Their Words After Getting Roasted by Schalke on Twitter

Borussia Dortmund were left with some real egg on the face after leading Schalke 04 4-0 at halftime on Saturday, yet somehow managing to draw 4-4.

1-0 Aubameyang, min.12

2-0 Stambouli (pp), min.18

3-0 Götze, min.20

4-0 Guerreiro, min.25

----------- DESCANSO: DORTMUND 4-0 SCHALKE

4-1 Burgstaller, min.61

4-2 Harit, min.65

4-3 Caligiuri, min.86

4-4 Naldo, min.94

----------- FINAL: DORTMUND 4-4 SCHALKE



¡¡¡HISTÓRICO!!! — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) November 25, 2017

BVB took an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's strike at Signal Iduna Park, and an own goal from Benjamin Stambouli put them 2-0 up just six minutes later. The score was 4-0 within the next seven minutes, with Mario Gotze and Raphael Guerreiro chipping in with goals of their own.





And when the halftime whistle blew, there was no doubt that the home side would be cruising to victory. A bit of hubris quickly set in, and the club's Twitter account would post a GIF in attempts to troll their opponents.

They would have gotten away with it to, save a thrilling second-half that saw the visitors storm back with four goals of their own.

Guido Burgstaller, Amine Harit, Daniel Caligiuri combined to make the scores 4-3, and in the 90th minute, the unbelievable happened. Yevhen Konoplyanka found Naldo in the box with a cross, following a corner. And the defender headed past the Dortmund defence to level things and complete the amazing comeback.

After the match, Schalke did the noble thing and posted a GIF of their own, roasting the home side with a bit of their own medicine.

There is a lesson to be learnt here, folks. And you already know what it is.