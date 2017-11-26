Piers Morgan Gets in Heated Twitter Argument With Fake Kolo Toure Account Then Apologises to Yaya

Twitter over the years has provided us with both tasty and hilarious arguments in the world of football since its inception over a decade ago.

Names such as Jamie Carragher and Mario Balotelli, Joey Barton and Dieter Hamann and, of course, Stan Collymore and Joleon Lescott have all used the social media platform to get one up on each other in the past.

Lescott: "Now confirmed maybe it's a weight off the shoulders and we can give these fans what they deserve, some performances." #avfc



Tit. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) April 16, 2016

However, a new conflict has recently formed, with well-recognised Arsenal fan Piers Morgan and former Gunners defender Kolo Toure the pairing in question, or so it seemed.

The spat came about rather strangely following a James Blunt tweet, after the singer had called out Morgan for previously posting fake 'Iraqi torture pictures' following the journalist's dig at Olly Murs on Friday.

- Olly Murs tweets about London.

- Piers Morgan replies to Olly Murs.

- James Blunt replies to Piers Morgan.

- Toni Kroos likes James Blunt's tweet.

- Kolo Touré out of nowhere!



Twitter at its best 😂 pic.twitter.com/E10VCSX4Pb — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) November 26, 2017

But before 'Toure' got involved, it was Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos which provoked an angry response from the television presenter, liking Blunt's reply to which the journalist replied: "You stay out of this @ToniKroos, if you know what’s good for you."

You stay out of this @ToniKroos, if you know what’s good for you. pic.twitter.com/pBNhyF1xjR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2017

Then came 'the former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Celtic centre-back's' inclusion, with a simple statement in his attempt to mute Morgan, something I am sure we would all like to do.

Shut the fuck up https://t.co/uxGO4tSYF1 — Kolo Toure (@KoloKolotoure28) November 26, 2017

Think that sums is up nicely.

As you would expect, the TV presenter was not too keen on the comment, and eventually fought back stating: "Mate, it's this kind of dismal defending that forced you into retirement. Ssshhh."

I'd be this angry too if my younger brother was better at football than me. https://t.co/0iZbTnXnHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

Overdoing those 'diet' pills again, Kolo? Pipe down. https://t.co/ia2s9z45SK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

Mate, it's this kind of dismal defending that forced you into retirement. Ssshhh. https://t.co/e0dWDrgcR7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

But, there was an ever bigger sting in the tail for Morgan, who later found out that the 'Toure' he was holding angry exchanges with was in fact not the actual defender, but a fellow Twitter user posing as the Ivory Coast assistant manager.

UPDATE: I’ve just been reliably informed @KoloKolotoure28 is a fake. So I’ve been squabbling with an imposter. The real Kolo apparently isn’t even on Twitter... 🙄 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

Even still, he then realised that the ex-player does not even hold an account on the social media platform, and reached out to his brother, Yaya, to apologise.

Hi mate @YayaToure, this is a bit awkward but if Kolo happens to like me, I unreservedly apologise for ripping into him all morning... — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

I am sure Morgan has had better Sunday mornings.