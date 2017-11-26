Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Uses Cedric Soares' Criticisms to Fuel Southampton's Fortune

Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino has put his Southampton team on alert as they head into Sunday's matchup against Everton. Pellegrino's comments were birthed from Cedric Soares' criticisms, suggesting that the side had given up in their last match against Liverpool.

On the back of their defeat to the Merseyside club, Soares said: "We did not start badly, but after the first and second goal we gave up a little bit and our reaction was not the best", via Sky Sports.

Now Pellegrino has rallied his side, calling for them not to repeat the same performance that saw them rollover for a 3-0 loss, and the Argentine offered his own candid thoughts about his side's last game.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"The team felt that maybe the other side were stronger than us and it is something that we can't repeat. You always have to defend your colours until the end, even when you are losing, to try and change the situation.

"Suddenly, you can score one goal and anything can happen. This is something for me that is a part of our character and a part of our learning. We have to be optimistic and try to learn from difficult situations."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Pellegrino replaced Claude Puel at the helm, arriving in the summer from Deportivo Alavés, yet despite Southampton's stuttering form in the first third of the campaign - winning only three games from 12 - the Argentine still believes that his side can now turn their fortunes on a - so far - underwhelming season.

Southampton's first test will come on Sunday, where a struggling Everton visit St. Mary's. Both teams hover precariously close to the relegation zone, thus, Southampton should expect an Everton side who will doing exactly the same thing as them, turning the corner.