6 of the Best Moments From a Scintillating Weekend of Premier League Football

After a recent international break, Premier League football is now well underway and coming thick and fast, with a bunch of midweek fixtures for us to enjoy following an enticing weekend of action at both ends of the table.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City's fans were treated to late winners from their respective teams, whereas United fans had to endure a dull 1-0 win over Brighton, but will have been amused to see Liverpool let another lead slip away late on once more at the hands of Willian's, erm... shot?

Here are the six best moments from this weekend's top flight action...

Best Broken Hoodoo

Pep Guardiola's magic went one step further following a late victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday. The Citizens' comeback win over the Terriers was the first time they had won a game having trailed at half time since April of 1995, a whole 8030 days ago, having drawn 12 and lost 84 of their last 96.





Whatever the table toppers go on to achieve this campaign, the Etihad faithful will be glad to see the back of that stat after 22 years, although they don't look like they'll be behind at half time many more times given the way they're playing.

Best Goal

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As dismal as Everton's showing at St Mary's was on Saturday (no team has ever stayed up having conceded 28 goals at this stage), one shining light could be salvaged in the form of Gylfi Sigurdsson's absolute thump of a strike past Fraser Forster, which hit literally everything it possibly could before taking an overdue refuge into the side netting.





The Icelander's goal resembled a game of pinball more than that of a football game, but was ultimately trounced by the rest of the Toffees' abysmal performances all over the park. A goal fit to win any game, except one where Ashley Williams is part of your side's backline...

Best (Attempt at an) Assist

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It was a cross, okay! Despite what the enigmatic Brazilian said in his post match interview, there's no way Willian intended to lob Mignolet. With Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso lurking at the back post, it is difficult to believe that the Chelsea winger was going for goal from that angle, especially given the fact that he looked more shocked than anyone else when the net rippled.





In the interests of pure banter and nothing else, the excellence of Marvin Zeegelaar and Ryan Bertrand's assisting exploits shall be overlooked albeit unfairly given the quality of their deliveries, but Willian's cross-cum-shot takes the biscuit this week.





Considerable mention goes to Ashley Young's completely deliberate strike against Lewis Dunk which he knew would fly in off the Brighton man... obviously.

Best Save

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rob Elliot, Kasper Schmeichel and Ben Foster were all in with a good shout for this weekend's best save, but Brighton stopper Mathew Ryan's excellent double save from Romelu Lukaku and then Paul Pogba definitely takes the crown.





A sturdy block from the Belgians' initial downward header was impressive enough, but his lightning reactions to sweep away Pogba's rebound with his feet did enough to cement his save as the best of this weekend.

Best Scenes

Mamadou Sakho's 92nd minute winner against Stoke definitely sparked the wildest celebrations of this weekend's Premier League action, as regardless of Arsenal and City's late efforts, the three points held far more significance to those in SE25.





The Frenchman's late tap in sparked scenes of jubilation on the Selhurst Park terraces and home bench alike, with Roy Hodgson displaying such animated fist pumping that you would encourage him to ease off given his 70 years of age, for health purposes of course...

Best Own Goal Reaction

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Following his comical own goal against United at Old Trafford, Brighton's Lewis Dunk reacted in a way that many of us would have done after Ashley Young's wayward effort cannoned off his thigh and into the top right corner.





The eagle eyed viewers among us will have seen Dunk's lips angrily read "jammy fu***** pr***" as him and his teammates trudged back into position after the opening goal in a narrow encounter, adding further hilarity to an already entertaining situation, and if you don't believe us, check it out for yourself.



