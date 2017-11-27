Alan Pardew in Line for Premier League Return After Talks of Takeover at West Brom

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Alan Pardew could be set on a return to Premier League management after holding talks over the vacant job at West Bromwich Albion. Pardew has been out of work since he was sacked by Crystal Palace in December 2016, but is reportedly interested by the West Brom role. 

Tony Pulis was the manager at West Brom for two years before he was sacked last week. Just two Premier League wins this season and 17th place in the table was enough to see Pulis go. Gary Megson has taken temporary charge of the Baggies until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Pardew himself has confirmed that he has held talks with West Brom about the position and is keen on the position. "I’ve had discussions with them [West Brom], it’s an attractive job, so we’ll see where it goes," said Pardew (via Mirror Sport). 

"I think it’s a club who have a really good set of players, I think it’s a good opportunity for a manager. If it’s me, it’s me."

Other managers linked to the West Brom job include Sam Allardyce and former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic. However, both managers are said to not be interested in rushing back into club management.

Pardew therefore remains a front-runner to take over at the Hawthorns. He added, "I think they’ve got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are.

"I think looking at them ,and the depth of the squad, I think it’s definitely got improvement in there. Hopefully that’s what they’ll do."


Pardew certainly has Premier League credentials, having been a manager at Newcastle United, Charlton, West Ham, and most recently Crystal Palace. In fact, if Pardew is appointed this week, his first game could be against his former club Palace.

