Borussia Dortmund Ready to Cash in on Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Relationship Worsens

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are set to cash in on forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, following reports claiming that the club have lost patience with the Gabon international. 

The relationship between Aubameyang and Dortmund has reportedly hit an all time low following the 4-4 draw against Schalke 04 at the weekend, with the player being shown a red card while his team were struggling. 

According to Bild, der BVB are willing to let their leading goalscorer leave in January, with his dismissal in the derby being the straw that broke the camel's back.

The strike's attitude has been questioned on many an occasion in the past at Dortmund. Last season Aubameyang was suspended by the club, following reports that he was set to sign for one of Europe's big clubs. 

Moreover, this season the Gabon man was again suspended by the club, as he was reportedly late for training. At the weekend his team-mates and manager were very critical of the forward after the game. 


Goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller said he 'did a stupid thing', while manager Peter Bosz said Aubameyang 'ruined everything'; not the type of comment you want to heard from your coach.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Many felt in the summer that the Gabon international would leave der BVB, with strong links to the likes of PSG and China. However, nothing materialised and he stayed. 

If Dortmund were to sell the striker he would not come cheap, especially in today's current market. For a forward who won the Bundesliga golden boot last season, just beating former team-mate Robert Lewandowski to the crown, the fee for Aubameyang could be in the region of £70-80m. 

As for Dortmund, if they were to sell Aubameyang it would show once again that they are a selling club. However, the club has always invested well after losing a star player and could well do so with the likes of Ajax's Kasper Dolberg or give current Dortmund player Alexander Isak a chance up top. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters