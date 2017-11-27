Burnley Boss Sean Dyche 'Raging' After Late Penalty Gives Arsenal Win at Turf Moor

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted he is 'raging' after an injury-time penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

James Tarkowski was adjudged by referee Lee Mason to have fouled Aaron Ramsey in the box, and Alexis Sanchez stepped up to convert from the spot.

Dyche, speaking after the game, appeared to suggest that the penalty award against his side was inevitable.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It was highly unlikely it wasn’t going to get given on a day like today, that’s all I’ll say," he said, quoted by Metro

"There’s a lot of me inside, that’s raging a lot. It’s a coupon buster, I don’t think anyone would put a bet on that (the fact they keep losing late against Arsenal).

"I’ve told them (the players) we continue to develop, we continue to move forward. I’ve also told them this is the reality. Football’s a harsh game and sometimes it hurts you."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

On his side's performance, Dyche added: "I thought we were excellent, the first half in particular, the way we played with the ball and defended against a fine side was really good, really pleasing.

“They had a good first 20 minutes of the second half, which these teams can do, and then we evened it out a bit and got a grip of it again, and started to still try and make chances.

“We kept them to minimal really overall, for a side of that quality, and we had some good moments.

“I think it’s going towards a draw and a big decision, but we’ve had a few of them go against us."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters