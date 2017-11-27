Burnley Boss Sean Dyche 'Raging' After Late Penalty Gives Arsenal Win at Turf Moor

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted he is 'raging' after an injury-time penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

James Tarkowski was adjudged by referee Lee Mason to have fouled Aaron Ramsey in the box, and Alexis Sanchez stepped up to convert from the spot.

Dyche, speaking after the game, appeared to suggest that the penalty award against his side was inevitable.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It was highly unlikely it wasn’t going to get given on a day like today, that’s all I’ll say," he said, quoted by Metro.

"There’s a lot of me inside, that’s raging a lot. It’s a coupon buster, I don’t think anyone would put a bet on that (the fact they keep losing late against Arsenal).

"I’ve told them (the players) we continue to develop, we continue to move forward. I’ve also told them this is the reality. Football’s a harsh game and sometimes it hurts you."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

On his side's performance, Dyche added: "I thought we were excellent, the first half in particular, the way we played with the ball and defended against a fine side was really good, really pleasing.

“They had a good first 20 minutes of the second half, which these teams can do, and then we evened it out a bit and got a grip of it again, and started to still try and make chances.

“We kept them to minimal really overall, for a side of that quality, and we had some good moments.

“I think it’s going towards a draw and a big decision, but we’ve had a few of them go against us."