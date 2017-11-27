Dortmund's Mario Gotze Out Until 2018 After Suffering Double Ligament Tear

Things have gone from bad to worse for Borussia Dortmund and Mario Gotze.

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Things have gone from bad to worse for Borussia Dortmund after the club confirmed that Mario Götze would be out of action until the new year.

The 25-year-old has suffered a partial ligament tear in his upper and lower ankle, an injury that was sustained during Dortmund's disappointing draw with Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The German international is expected to be out of action for six weeks, something that will prevent Götze from playing again until after the Bundesliga's winter break.

The news that Götze will be unavailable for the rest of the calendar year will not help under-fire manager Peter Bosz. 

Many fans are already asking for the former Ajax manager to be sacked at the Westfallenstadion and seeing the way Dortmund collapsed in the Revierderby hasn't helped the Dutchman's cause.

Four goals from four different goalscorers, including a diving header from Götze, had Borussia Dortmund in a comfortable position just 25 minutes into the local derby.

However, Guido Burgstaller, Amine Harit and Daniel Caligiuri all got their names on the scoresheet in the second-half at Dortmund fans were left biting their nails until the last minute.

Brazilian centre-back Naldo then levelled the scoreline in the 94th minute with a towering header to break Dortmund hearts, piling even more unwanted pressure on Bosz in the process.

Die Schwarzgelben are now preparing themselves for a potential season defining double-header away from home. Dortmund travel to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in search of their first win in nine Bundesliga and Champions League matches.

Just a few days later, Bosz will be going up against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on the final day of the Champions League group stages.

