Cologne Youngster Makes Bundesliga History as 16-Year-Old Makes Full Top-Flight Debut

FC Köln defender Yann Aurel Bisseck has found himself in the record books after making his professional debut on Sunday, becoming the youngest German to ever feature in the Bundesliga.

The 16-year-old was called up to the first team due to a number of major injuries, starting alongside club captain Matthias Lehmann and Jorge Meré in Köln's back three at the weekend.





The Billy Goats, who welcomed Hertha Berlin to the RheinEnergieStadion just days after beating Arsenal in the Europa League, suffered another domestic loss on Sunday, with Bundesliga veteran Vedad Ibisevic notching a brace.

Wow - 16-year-old Yann Aurel Bisseck starts for Köln. Barely trained with the first team. Becomes the second youngest Bundesliga player of all time behind Nuri Sahin. pic.twitter.com/iQ1SNbKYex — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) November 26, 2017

However, Bisseck's debut was the silver lining in what would have otherwise been another cloudy day for FC Köln. The youngster enjoyed 90 minutes of football and won an impressive 70% of his one-on-one duels, according to the Bundesliga website.

Even though the defender doesn't celebrate his 17th birthday until Wednesday, Bisseck's early present was finding out that he is the youngest German debutant ever in the Bundesliga.

Only Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin has made his first top-flight appearance at a younger age than Bisseck, the Turkish international beating the Köln defender by a matter of weeks.





Bisseck will be hoping to retain his spot in the FC Köln defence for the next few games. However, with the club still waiting to register a win in the Bundesliga, the Billy Goats' best chance of getting three points on the board will be when they host SC Freiburg in December.

Köln also have league and cup matches against Schalke 04 coming up, with Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg their other Bundesliga opponents before the winter break.