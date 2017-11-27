Everton Caretaker Boss Unsworth Declares He 'Can't Defend' His Players After Capitulation to Saints

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth spoke of how the Everton players need to take responsibility for the team's results.

"The players have to take responsibility," he told Sky Sports, "it's really important that the senior players take some sort of responsibility."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The comments come after a brutal 4-1 defeat away to Southampton on Sunday, where the blunt and lifeless effort of Everton let them down across the whole game.

"You just can't keep conceding goals the way were are at the moment, from crosses. I mean we've got three centre-backs we've got two centre-backs, you know people get in between us and it's the manner of the goals that are killing us at the moment."

But he was keen to speak of the future of the club and how changes need to happen.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-EVERTON

"We need to regroup. I can't stand here and defend the players today. If players aren't ready to take that responsibility, we'll get players who do."

When asked about the need for a permanent appointment for a manager, he said:


"If it's gonna be me then fine, but if not then we need to get someone in as quick as possible. It's got to the situation now where if any players are making excuses, it needs to be solved fairly quickly.

"What happens off the pitch will be decided by other people."

The loss against Southampton makes it three losses in their last five games for Everton, who are now well and truly in a crisis that needs to be sorted as soon as possible.

"We're in a fight and the only way you get out of a fight is to stand up and be counted.

"What's best for the football club is what I want."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters