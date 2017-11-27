Everton have reopened discussions with Sam Allardyce over the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees hierarchy have been taking their time with appointing a new head coach, leaving David Unsworth in charge of the club as a temporary caretaker manager.

However, after Everton's disappointing defeat to Southampton on Sunday, Bill Kenwright and Farhad Moshiri have been forced into action.

Following their defeat on the south coast over the weekend, Unsworth spoke out against the amount of time it is taking to appoint a permanent manager at Goodison Park.

"If it's gonna be me then fine, but if not then we need to get someone in as quick as possible. It's got to the situation now where if any players are making excuses, it needs to be solved fairly quickly.

"What happens off the pitch will be decided by other people."

The caretaker boss also said that the club wouldn't hesitate to replace any players who started making excuses for their poor form, with the January transfer window just around the corner.

"We need to regroup. I can't stand here and defend the players today. If players aren't ready to take that responsibility, we'll get players who do.

"You just can't keep conceding goals the way were are at the moment, from crosses. I mean we've got three centre-backs we've got two centre-backs, you know people get in between us and it's the manner of the goals that are killing us at the moment."