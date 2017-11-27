Everton Suffer New Setback as 2 More Players Pull Out of the Squad With Injuries

Everton' season is seemingly going from bad to worse, with two more players being ruled out of the relegation battle against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Over the weekend the Toffees suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Southampton with Mauricio Pellegrino's men completely outplaying Everton.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Throughout that match Leighton Baines made way for Ashley Williams and Michael Keane was substituted for Nikola Vlasic, with caretaker manager David Unsworth revealing after the match that both Baines and Keane had sustained an injury forcing them to leave the pitch.

Speaking following the game Unsworth spoke of the knocks the defensive duo received, saying: "Leighton has done his calf. We’ll assess him more tomorrow but it looks like he’s going to be struggling."

Unsworth also gave an update on Keane's situation, saying: "I don’t know whether it was concussion. He [Keane] was with the doctor at the end."

Both Keane and Baines will join an ever-growing injury list for Everton, with the likes of Ross Barkley, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie and the three others already ruled out through injury.





The injuries to the Everton defence couldn't have come at a worse time, with the Toffees struggling to find form and properly build any kind of winning momentum.

However, West Ham United have also been struggling, so the match on Wednesday night at Goodison Park could prove to be a good opportunity for the Blue side of Merseyside to pick up a crucial three points.