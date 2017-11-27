Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Refuses to Blame Referee & Instead Points to Bad Luck in City Defeat

Huddersfield manager David Wagner refused to blame the referee for awarding Manchester City a controversial penalty in his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, despite his players visibly protesting the decision.

The German told Sky Sports: "The referee has done his job. It was a fair game, nothing where I have something to complain about. Some decisions from our point of view are maybe not right, and some from City's view are not right I think."

Cracking game of football. Huddersfield have been a very welcome addition to the Premier League, and Manchester City are a joy to watch. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2017

The former Borussia Dortmund II manager praised the Terriers' defending during the contest: "We have shown a good defence, shape, mindset, we looked very solid and focused and concentrated. Unfortunately a team like Man City can punish you if you don't do this in every second."

Wager also stated he was happy with Huddersfield's performance, despite the result being disappointing: "Defeat is defeat. I think like always we have to be focused on our performance and that was good today, the players left everything on the pitch."

Football can be cruel 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mathias Zanka (@mzanka) November 26, 2017

Finally the Huddersfield gaffer touched on the fortunate manner in which Manchester City scored their goals:





"We were a little unlucky because we conceded the penalty very early after half-time and the second goal was a bit unlucky, but you have to have the tight situations in your favour if you want to be successful against a team like Man City."

Wagner and his players will now turn their attention to this Wednesday's fixture at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.