Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Refuses to Blame Referee & Instead Points to Bad Luck in City Defeat

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Huddersfield manager David Wagner refused to blame the referee for awarding Manchester City a controversial penalty in his side's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, despite his players visibly protesting the decision.

The German told Sky Sports: "The referee has done his job. It was a fair game, nothing where I have something to complain about. Some decisions from our point of view are maybe not right, and some from City's view are not right I think."

The former Borussia Dortmund II manager praised the Terriers' defending during the contest: "We have shown a good defence, shape, mindset, we looked very solid and focused and concentrated. Unfortunately a team like Man City can punish you if you don't do this in every second."

Wager also stated he was happy with Huddersfield's performance, despite the result being disappointing: "Defeat is defeat. I think like always we have to be focused on our performance and that was good today, the players left everything on the pitch."

Finally the Huddersfield gaffer touched on the fortunate manner in which Manchester City scored their goals: 


"We were a little unlucky because we conceded the penalty very early after half-time and the second goal was a bit unlucky, but you have to have the tight situations in your favour if you want to be successful against a team like Man City."

Wagner and his players will now turn their attention to this Wednesday's fixture at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal. 

