Inter Captain Mauro Icardi Responds to Real Madrid Rumours After Prolific Start to 2017/18

Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has responded negatively to renewed speculation of interest from Real Madrid, seemingly pledging his immediate future to the Nerazzurri.

The 24-year-old Argentine is having the season of his life in 2017/18 after two more goals in Inter's win over Cagliari this weekend took his tally for the campaign to 15 in only 14 games.

His form has led to suggestions that a move to Real Madrid could soon emerge on the horizon, but facing such questions after the Cagliari prompted little more than a further commitment to Inter.

"If I receive a phone call from Real Madrid, I won't answer," Icardi is quoted as saying.

"You know what I think. There's nothing to say," the player added when asked about a buyout clause reportedly worth around €110m.

Real have been continuously linked with new strikers in recent months as Karim Benzema's Bernabeu future continues to be the subject of much gossip. Los Blancos missed out on teen sensation Kylian Mbappe in the summer and have also recently been credited with interest in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, and even ex-Barcelona superstar Neymar.

Icardi, who infamously got on the wrong side of Inter fans when a controversial autobiography was released last year, has captained Inter since the summer of 2015.

He was only 22 years of age when he was given the armband and last season became the first Inter player to score at least 15 goals in three consecutive campaigns since Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in 2008/09.

His goals so far this season have seen Inter mount a serious Serie A title challenge for the first time in several years, with the still unbeaten team ahead of reigning champions Juventus and just two points back from current leaders Napoli.