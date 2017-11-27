Jose Mourinho Admits Paul Pogba 'Dilemma' Following Star's Return From 2-Month Layoff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has a 'dilemma' following the return from injury of Paul Pogba, as he remains unsure just how much the influential midfielder is able to play after missing two months of action.





Pogba was nursing a hamstring injury for nine weeks and was absent for as many as 12 games in all competitions before making his long awaited comeback against Newcastle last week.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He lasted 70 minutes of the 4-1 win and then played 66 minutes against Basel in the Champions League a few days later. This weekend's win over Brighton was Pogba's first full 90 minute outing since his return, but Mourinho has acknowledged he was unsure about it.

"It's hard for me to be on the bench and not know when Pogba has to be changed," the United boss told gathered reporters after the game.

"I want to play [Marouane] Fellaini with Pogba earlier. But then I don't know if Pogba is happy to be on the pitch under the fatigue line, or if the fatigue line has been reached.

"It's hard to be on the bench with these dilemmas."

With United back in action again as soon as Tuesday night when a trip to Watford - a game the team lost 3-1 last season - on the cards, there is every chance Pogba could be rested from the start in a bid to preserve his energy for the weekend's clash with Arsenal down in London.

United's busy schedule then continues with a visit to Russia to play CSKA Moscow in matchday six of the Champions League on 5th December, while the first Manchester derby of the season will take place five days after that when Manchester City make the short trip to Old Trafford.