Juve Boss Allegri Calls for His Side to Keep Moving Forward Following Assured 3-0 Victory

Italian champions Juventus bounced back from a surprise 3-2 defeat against Sampdoria last time out by running out eventual winners against Crotone on Sunday evening.

Although the Old Lady looked to be struggling for creativity in the first half, they certainly made sure that they walked away with all three points after the break to keep pace with Inter Milan and Napoli at the top of the table.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, speaking to the club's official website following the game, called for his side to keep improving as they approach a brutal schedule of Napoli, Inter and Roma in their upcoming fixtures.

"We gave the ball away a bit too much in the first half and we were too far wide with Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa on the left.

"After the break, Douglas came into the inside forward position on the left and we were able to find a bit more space. We switched to a three-man midfield and found the angles more, supplying more balls for [Mario] Mandzukic and [Paulo] Dybala."

He went on to say that his side still need to make adjustments if they are to match the level of football that league leaders Napoli are showcasing this season.

"We still need to improve the fitness of a few players, but we’ve started doing good work in training.

"We’ll be in peak condition soon enough and that bodes well."

Looking ahead to the Biaconeri's clash with Napoli on Friday, he said, "We’ll need to play well because it’s a match between two teams fighting for the title.

"Napoli are doing extraordinary things – they’ve only dropped four points and they win even when they’re not at their best. It’s never over until it’s over at the San Paolo – we’ll need to hit top form technically and show real focus at the back, as we did last season. These big games come down to the details."

Juventus still remain in third place despite victory, with league leader Napoli four points ahead. However, Friday's clash could prove to be a pivotal moments in the race for the league title.