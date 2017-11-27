Laurent Koscielny Insists Win Over Burnley Is 'More Important' Than Beating Spurs

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has suggested that the late win over Burnley on Sunday was 'more' important than beating Tottenham in the north London derby clash last weekend.





The Gunners won the game at Turf Moor with a 92nd minute penalty from Alexis Sanchez, inflicting only a third Premier League defeat of the season on a strong Burnley side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Failing to win the game and capitalise on taking three points off Tottenham a week ago would have undone all the work Arsenal did in the derby. The difference is now that the Gunners have leapfrogged their rivals after taking six points in the last two games, compared to Spurs' two.

"I think it was very important, more than the Tottenham game. It was crucial to win here," Koscielny is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard after the Burnley game.

"You are always happy because you score a late goal and have three points," he added.

"It was a difficult game you know, they play very direct, cross very well and upfront they have players who can score headers. We knew it was a difficult game so that is why we are very happy. Burnley played well in the first half and put pressure on us."

Despite a mixed start to the season, only Manchester City and Manchester United have now won more Premier League games than Arsenal. Having gone ahead of Spurs, the Gunners are just one point behind third place Chelsea and only four back from Manchester United.

That makes next weekend's clash with United at the Emirates Stadium a huge game to keep an eye on. First, though, for Arsenal is a midweek visit from Huddersfield on Wednesday night.