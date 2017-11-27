Laurent Koscielny Insists Win Over Burnley Is 'More Important' Than Beating Spurs

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has suggested that the late win over Burnley on Sunday was 'more' important than beating Tottenham in the north London derby clash last weekend.


The Gunners won the game at Turf Moor with a 92nd minute penalty from Alexis Sanchez, inflicting only a third Premier League defeat of the season on a strong Burnley side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Failing to win the game and capitalise on taking three points off Tottenham a week ago would have undone all the work Arsenal did in the derby. The difference is now that the Gunners have leapfrogged their rivals after taking six points in the last two games, compared to Spurs' two.

"I think it was very important, more than the Tottenham game. It was crucial to win here," Koscielny is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard after the Burnley game.

"You are always happy because you score a late goal and have three points," he added.

"It was a difficult game you know, they play very direct, cross very well and upfront they have players who can score headers. We knew it was a difficult game so that is why we are very happy. Burnley played well in the first half and put pressure on us."

Despite a mixed start to the season, only Manchester City and Manchester United have now won more Premier League games than Arsenal. Having gone ahead of Spurs, the Gunners are just one point behind third place Chelsea and only four back from Manchester United.

That makes next weekend's clash with United at the Emirates Stadium a huge game to keep an eye on. First, though, for Arsenal is a midweek visit from Huddersfield on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters