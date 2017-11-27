For all their success so far this season, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly unhappy with the depth of his defensive options this season.

Benjamin Mendy was hit by a big injury blow which will see him out of action well into the new year. Danilo has also had a spell on the sidelines, and midfielder Fabian Delph has adapted to a new role at left-back to fill in for the absentees.

Now John Stones has picked up a hamstring injury and could be out into the new year. Guardiola has had to call upon Vincent Kompany to replace Stones, who himself is always an injury concern.

According to the Sun, Manchester City have sent scouts to watch Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez. The 26-year-old Spanish centre-half was linked with a move to Manchester in the summer, but a deal never went through.

Martinez has made just four international appearances for Spain, but is a regular in the Real Sociedad starting lineup. As a centre-back, he has managed 16 league goals during his time at the club.

Martinez has played his whole career at Real Sociedad, who are currently seventh in La Liga table. Guardiola could be tempted to move for Martinez in January, who could immediately fill in for the absent Stones.

The versatile Martinez is also capable of playing at left-back, which would provide more options for Man City on that side whilst Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined.