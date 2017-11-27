Milan Officially Announce Sacking of Vincenzo Montella With Club Legend Stepping in as Replacement

AC Milan have confirmed head coach Vincenzo Montella has left the club with immediate effect following the Rossoneri's poor start to the new season.

Milan spent in excess of €230m on their squad last summer in an attempt to take them back to the pinnacle of Italian football, with minimum expectation being to earn a place in the Champions League. The club however currently sit in 7th place in the league - 11 points from a top four place - and they trail league leaders Napoli by a massive 18 points.

#ACMilan announce to have parted ways with @VMontella. Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 27, 2017

In a remarkable move, club legend Gennaro Gattuso has stepped up from his position as boss of the club's Primavera team to take charge of the first team squad. As yet, the club have not confirmed the length of Gattuso's deal, but a press conference has been announced to take place on Tuesday.





Milan travel to Benevento this weekend; a team who have lost all 13 of their games in the league so far.

