The Reason Behind Mohamed Salah's Respectful Non-Celebration Against Chelsea Has Been Revealed

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah notched his 10th Premier League goal of the season against former club Chelsea on Saturday, however, instead of celebrating as he usually would, the Egyptian simply raised his hands.

Many fans viewed this as a mark of respect for the club he made 19 appearances for, with Salah having played for the Blues throughout 2014 before moving on to Fiorentina and then Roma.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, it was later revealed through a source close to the player that his lack of celebration was a tribute to the victims of the recent attacks in his home country.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Salah chose not to celebrate his goal as a mark of respect for those killed Friday's mosque attacks in Egypt.

The horrific attack on worshippers in Sinai was one of the deadliest in Egypt's recent history, a tragedy that claimed the lives of 305 people.


When asked how Salah had taken the news of the attacks in his homelands, Klopp said: "It’s not the place to talk about this.


"Our life in football as a professional is nobody cares how we feel. We have to deliver. Obviously he was able to do that."

Speaking on Twitter after news of the attacks broke, Salah said: "My sincere condolences to the Egyptian people and all the families of the martyrs of El Arish mosque."

