Romelu Lukaku to Face No Further Action Over Alleged Kick on Brighton Defender Bong

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is not expected to face retrospective punishment from the FA over an alleged kick aimed at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong on Saturday afternoon.





The incident dominated headlines on Monday morning, with fervent chatter speculating that Lukaku would be ruled out of crucial games against Arsenal and Manchester City should the FA slap the Belgian with the usual three-match ban attached to violent conduct offences.

BREAKING: @RomeluLukaku9 will face no further action from the @FA for allegedly kicking out at @OfficialBHAFC defender Gaetan Bong at Old Trafford on Saturday - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/VJUFKeFDmN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 27, 2017

But, according to Sky Sports News, no further action will be taken against him.

BBC Sport notes that footage of the incident was shown to the FA's three-man panel of ex-referees. To yield a charge, there needed to be a unanimous decision that alleged kick should have resulted in Lukaku being sent off, had it been seen at the time. That was not the case.

It means that Lukaku, who has scored eight Premier League goals since joining United for £75m in the summer - but only one since the end of September, will be eligible for all upcoming fixtures.

But even though the 24-year-old can play against Watford, Arsenal and City in the coming weeks, beginning on Tuesday night at Vicarage Road, ex-Premier League defender turned pundit Martin Keown believes he has to be dropped in order to reach 'boiling point' once more.

"It might be the right moment to leave him out against Watford on Tuesday. Lukaku has scored a single goal in his last 10 games in all competitions," Keown explained in a Daily Mail column.

"Give him some space so that he comes back an angry man, with some fight and determination. I have described Lukaku as a pussycat, whereas Manchester United want a lion on display.

"It is about how you get Lukaku to that stage. He was bought to lead the line and score the goals to win the title. That isn't happening."