Romelu Lukaku to Face No Further Action Over Alleged Kick on Brighton Defender Bong

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is not expected to face retrospective punishment from the FA over an alleged kick aimed at Brighton defender Gaetan Bong on Saturday afternoon.


The incident dominated headlines on Monday morning, with fervent chatter speculating that Lukaku would be ruled out of crucial games against Arsenal and Manchester City should the FA slap the Belgian with the usual three-match ban attached to violent conduct offences.

But, according to Sky Sports News, no further action will be taken against him.

BBC Sport notes that footage of the incident was shown to the FA's three-man panel of ex-referees. To yield a charge, there needed to be a unanimous decision that alleged kick should have resulted in Lukaku being sent off, had it been seen at the time. That was not the case.

It means that Lukaku, who has scored eight Premier League goals since joining United for £75m in the summer - but only one since the end of September, will be eligible for all upcoming fixtures.

But even though the 24-year-old can play against Watford, Arsenal and City in the coming weeks, beginning on Tuesday night at Vicarage Road, ex-Premier League defender turned pundit Martin Keown believes he has to be dropped in order to reach 'boiling point' once more.

"It might be the right moment to leave him out against Watford on Tuesday. Lukaku has scored a single goal in his last 10 games in all competitions," Keown explained in a Daily Mail column.

"Give him some space so that he comes back an angry man, with some fight and determination. I have described Lukaku as a pussycat, whereas Manchester United want a lion on display.

"It is about how you get Lukaku to that stage. He was bought to lead the line and score the goals to win the title. That isn't happening."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters