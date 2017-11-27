Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Hopeful Big Win Against Everton Will 'Give Us Optimism'

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Mauricio Pellegrino was quick to speak of how important Sunday's 4-1 win over Everton was for the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "We had been working really hard during the week and this win is really important to increase our confidence in what we are doing."

Southampton's pressure didn't let up at all during a blistering display against a very uninspiring Everton side.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I think the most important thing is that we continued in the second half in the same way.

"We had to keep pushing, to keep playing with the ball on the floor, on the ground and play to the wide areas.

"I told them that against 5 defenders we can create trouble."

When asked about Man-of-the-Match Charlie Austin's performance, Pellegrino's response was reserved, despite the striker's impressive display.

"Its really important for us because we need all of [our players]. Charlie was training a lot better from before."

Sunday's clash was Austin's first start since the final game of last season against Stoke City.

This follows two losses on the bounce for Southampton, but the win on Sunday should hopefully show that the side is turning around an as yet disappointing season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It hopefully can increase our confidence in our job and give us optimism in our next few games."

