Slaven Bilic's Brother Key in Potential Marko Arnautovic Switch to Fenerbahce

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Turkish website Ajansspor reveal that Turkish side Fenerbahce are seriously interested in the acquisition of struggling West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic.

The report claims that Fenerbahce officials are aware of the Austrian international's availability and have invited the 28-year-old's representatives to Istanbul for talks regarding a potential transfer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Fotospor have revealed details about Bilic's brother Domagoj and his meeting with the Turkish side last week, alleging that he said to Fenerbahce officials that he will assist in facilitating Arnautovic's exit from West Ham.

It's reported that Fenerbahce officials will meet with the player's agent next week to discuss the details - with Domagoj key to the release of his brother's signing.

Arnautovic signed for the Hammers for a fee of £24m last summer, but the brawny forward has been unable to reach the previous heights set at Stoke City in recent seasons. He is also becoming increasingly frustrated at having to play the unfamiliar role of right winger for David Moyes.

The Turkish outfit will offer the Austrian an escape route, but it's certain West Ham will demand a big fee for the player, given what they paid for him in the summer. Moyes would also resent letting one of his biggest names leave whilst the Hammers battle relegation.

Arnautovic had one of his better performances against Leicester City on Friday, until his night was cut-short, courtesy of a suspected broken thumb. It's also currently unknown whether the player has any interest in departing West-London for Istanbul, meaning we'll have to wait for Arnautovic to publicly clear up his current situation.

