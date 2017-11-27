'Sportsman' Jurgen Klopp Claims He Would Rather Quit Than See Liverpool Win Using Unfair Tactics

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he would rather quit than instruct his team to be cynical in order to win games, either by wasting time or deliberately drawing fouls to break up the rhythm of the game to hamper the other team.


It comes after the Reds were denied a win on Saturday evening by a late Chelsea goal in a 1-1 draw at Anfield. Had Liverpool been able to hold it, the three points would have taken them into the top four and level with the reigning champions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But rather than resort to what he hinted would be unfair tactics to get over the line, Klopp has stated that he always wants his player to behave like 'proper sportsmen' and win in the right way.

"We try to close games down, but we don't do it in a cynical way," the 50-year-old German coach is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"We don't do it like 'oh sit down again'....you have seven minutes overtime then," he added.

"The day when somebody thinks like this (in my team), with not being a proper sportsman and being fair, then I stop. If it's not okay any more that we try our best, then it is something wrong.

"Yes, you have to be smart, yes you have to be clever in different situations. (But I) didn't see a lot where we had to stay down. If you don't hear a whistle you have to stay up."

On the subject of the modern day cynical tactics employed by players and teams to win at all costs, Klopp explained that he suffered a broken nose on five different occasions during his playing career as a result of stray elbows, but he never once deliberately stayed down feigning worse injury to get the accidental perpetrator in more trouble.

"When I played I got five broken noses and there was not one time on purpose. I just took it. Now they [players] are all on the ground. That’s not my kind of game," he said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters