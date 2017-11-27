Torpedo Kutaisi Win the Georgian Premier League in Sergio Aguero-Esque Fashion

Torpedo Kutaisi won the Erovnuli Liga, aka the Georgian Premier League in the most remarkable fashion in a final day showdown with title rivals Dinamo Tbilisi in a moment which Manchester City fans can certainly relate to.

As reported on BBC Sport, Kutaisi travelled to Tbilisi needing a win whilst Dinamo simply had to avoid defeat to claim a 17th Georgian title. Torpedo took a 1-0 lead and were set for the title until the shocking moment the hosts won a penalty in the 96th minute.

Dinamo Tbilisi had a 96th minute penalty to win the league.



They missed.



Their opponents, Torpedo Kutaisi, were crowned champions instead.



Dinamo skipper Otar Kiteishvili stepped up to take the spot kick that would have won the title, but in almost Hollywood movie fashion Torpedo keeper Roin Kvaskhvadze saved it with his legs and seconds later the final whistle went to confirm the visitors as the new champions of Georgia.

The home players were understandably distraught as Torpedo celebrated wildly with teammates and away fans before lifting the league trophy for the first time since 2002. It was the fourth time they've been crowned champions of Georgia.





The moment was reminiscent of Sergio Aguero's injury time goal against QPR in 2012 that won Man City their first Premier League title in what is regarded as the most dramatic moment in Premier League history.

Torpedo can seal a domestic double next week as they play Chikhura in the final of the David Kipiani Cup, the Georgian equivalent of the FA Cup. Chikhura finished fifth in the Georgian league.