Tottenham Confirm Injury Status on 4 First-Team Players Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Tottenham have confirmed that Argentine winger Erik Lamela could return to the first-team for Spurs' midweek clash with Leicester City.

However, Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama are unavailable for selection following their recovery from hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Young midfielder Harry Winks is also a doubt ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium, the England international is expected to be assessed by the Tottenham medical team after recently falling ill.

News that former AS Roma winger Lamela could be in line for a return to the Premier League will be a huge boost for Spurs, especially given their disappointing 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: @HarryWinks (illness) will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s game against Leicester City. pic.twitter.com/vkjfgSFgfo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 27, 2017

"Good news that Erik Lamela has stepped up and is in contention for tomorrow," Mauricio Pochettino confirmed ahead of the match with Leicester on Wednesday.

"Always in a very busy schedule, you need everyone fit to help the team and that is very good news for the team."

The 25-year-old has made 121 appearances for Spurs following a £27m move to north London in 2013.

Despite struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, Lamela looked as though he was finding his best form last season before a hip injury, sustained in an EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool, ended his campaign.