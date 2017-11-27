West Ham Owner David Gold Blames Rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Lack of Atmosphere at London Stadium

West Ham co-owner David Gold has put the blame on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and London club Leyton Orient on the lack of atmosphere in the London Stadium, claiming that their bids meant that the Hammers couldn't change the layout of the stadium.

Gold was busy on Twitter recently, when he began to like and retweet fans comments on the stadium and the current situation of the club. The co-owner only retweeted positive tweets about his club, with one tweet from a fan blaming Spurs and Leyton Orient for the lack of atmosphere being the main highlight.

I also believe and I will say again HAD LEVY & HEARN not tried to hijack the bid and destroy our credibility etc we would have a significantly different layout .. our fans seem to forget this — Tiddy (@NeilTidd1969) November 26, 2017

I don't like the owners, think Moyes appointment was pony but they are both there and won't be going anywhere until the end of the season at least so are you going to turn on your club or support them?? I know what I'm gunna do! — The Boleyn WHUFC ⚒ (@boleyn_the) November 25, 2017

Fans were the difference, you could visibly see how much the backing of the fans improved the performance of the players and if any team was going to win it was West Ham, just a shame we got off to a slow start and conceded a scrappy goal so early — Jordan Camp (@JordanCampo) November 25, 2017

It hasn't been the start to the season that the club would have wanted. A poor run in form culminated in the sacking of Slaven Bilic. It is not only this season that the Hammers have struggled at home however. Last season, in their first year at the new stadium, they found it difficult to settle in, with the players struggling to adapt to their new surroundings.

The farewell to Upton Park was incredible to watch, but many felt at the time and still feel now that the Hammers were better off staying at the Boleyn Ground. The atmosphere was incredible there, as it was an old fashioned stadium were the fans would sing all game long. However, now they find themselves in a new open stadium in which the pitch is far from the stands.

⚒ when we go down & get crowds of 30,000 next season, we will all wonder why we moved from Upton Park ⚒ pic.twitter.com/arWJkGkc0Z — 🙅‍♂️SPEEDWAYHAMMER⚒ (@westhamutd1955) November 19, 2017

Many Hammers fans would have hoped for a resurgence after sacking their manager but if anything they remain the same.

The decision to appoint David Moyes as manager has not been greeted well by the fans, with many believing the Scotsman will relegate the club.

Things need to change for the London club, and with tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up, you can't really see much changing for the Hammers.