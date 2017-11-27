West Ham Owner David Gold Blames Rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Lack of Atmosphere at London Stadium

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

West Ham co-owner David Gold has put the blame on rivals Tottenham Hotspur and London club Leyton Orient on the lack of atmosphere in the London Stadium, claiming that their bids meant that the Hammers couldn't change the layout of the stadium.

Gold was busy on Twitter recently, when he began to like and retweet fans comments on the stadium and the current situation of the club. The co-owner only retweeted positive tweets about his club, with one tweet from a fan blaming Spurs and Leyton Orient for the lack of atmosphere being the main highlight.

It hasn't been the start to the season that the club would have wanted. A poor run in form culminated in the sacking of Slaven Bilic. It is not only this season that the Hammers have struggled at home however. Last season, in their first year at the new stadium, they found it difficult to settle in, with the players struggling to adapt to their new surroundings.

The farewell to Upton Park was incredible to watch, but many felt at the time and still feel now that the Hammers were better off staying at the Boleyn Ground. The atmosphere was incredible there, as it was an old fashioned stadium were the fans would sing all game long. However, now they find themselves in a new open stadium in which the pitch is far from the stands.

Many Hammers fans would have hoped for a resurgence after sacking their manager but if anything they remain the same. 

The decision to appoint David Moyes as manager has not been greeted well by the fans, with many believing the Scotsman will relegate the club. 

Things need to change for the London club, and with tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up, you can't really see much changing for the Hammers.

