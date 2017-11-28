Arsenal Superstar to Demand Huge Signing Bonus If Move to Barcelona Materialises in January

November 28, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will reportedly demand a significant signing on bonus if he is to join Barcelona in January, with his Arsenal contract running to a close at the end of the season.

Barcelona have notoriously been tracking Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho ever since last January, and the Brazilian is said to remain as the Blaugrana's number one target during the winter transfer window.

However, according to Diario Gol, should Barca fail in their bid to land the Liverpool star, they will turn their attention to the cut-price availability of Mesut Ozil.

The German is said to be available for around £30m in January due to the fact that he could leave the Emirates Stadium for nothing once the season ends. As a result of the cut-price cost, it's believed that Ozil will demand a higher signing on bonus from Camp Nou to move back to La Liga in January.

Ozil missed Arsenal's dramatic victory over Burnley on the weekend through illness, and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club's midweek encounter with Huddersfield may come too soon for the 29-year-old. 

"From Sunday’s games, of course we had not Ozil." Wenger said in his pre-match press conference"He has planned to practice again today, we’ll make an assessment after the training session."

As for any other injuries, Arsenal seem to have a clean bill of health apart from Alex Iwobi:


"Alex Iwobi got a kick on his leg, a dead leg, and we’re not sure he’ll be available again," he continued. "Everyone else should be available."

Arsenal fans will be praying Ozil is back in time for their side's weekend game against Manchester United.

