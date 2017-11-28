Bottoms Up! Brazilian Side Relegated After Player Sent Off for Finger Mischief Condemns Team to Loss

Brazilian Serie A side Ponte Preta have been relegated in bizarre fashion, as they blew a two goal lead to lost 3-2 to Vitoria, after their defender Rodrigo was sent off for attempting to prod a finger into his opponent's bottom.

The sending off in the 20th minute proved pivotal, and the extra man advantage allowed Vitoria to, ahem, come from behind to secure the vital victory.

As reported by the Daily Mail, television replays clearly showed Rodrigo delving into the crevasse of Rodrigo Tellez's shorts, promoting an understandably outraged reaction from the Vitoria man.

Ponte Preta defender sent off for trying to stick a finger into backside of an opponent https://t.co/94QxGKstIH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 27, 2017

The match was in fact eventually abandoned, when enraged Ponte Preta fans burst onto the pitch towards the end of the match after tearing down sections of the wire fence separating the fans from the playing area.

Despite the fans eventually being cleared from the field, the game was not restarted, due to the referees concerns over player safety.

Vitoria are still not safe from the drop, and will go into their final game of the season against high-flyers Flamengo needing at least a point to save themselves from relegation.