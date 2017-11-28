Brighton Veteran Glenn Murray Talks Up Rivalry Ahead of Seagulls' Derby Match Against Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has spoken of his excitement in the build-up to his side's derby clash with fierce rivals Crystal Palace this week, claiming that his status as an ex-Palace player has given him a great insight into the importance of the rivalry. Murray played for the Londoners for five seasons, before crossing the divide back to Brighton again in 2016.

Writing for The Sun, Murray explained the importance of the rivalry between the two sets of fans, and contended that the wide spread of nationalities in both sides made no difference in their appreciation of the derby's importance. Murray stated:

"You could say it’s one of the more enigmatic derbies in English football for people not immersed in the history of the two clubs.

"I have seen the rivalry through the eyes of both sets of fans, so I know what to expect when the teams walk out on to the pitch. The energy around the stadium will be electric and it fires these games up to a whole other level. Whether it’s home or away fans, the noise and emotion floods off the stands and increases your adrenaline - players feed off this sort of atmosphere."





Turning his attention to the concerns regarding the lack of local players in the teams, Murray claimed:

"The only two current players that represent their localities are Wilfried Zaza and Lewis Dunk.

And even though at Brighton we have guys from all over the world in our squad I guarantee you they will know all about the rivalry by the end of the night.





"You still meet fans around the city who remind you just how crucial it is to win this game more so than others."

Brighton will be looking to hold on to their impressive eighth place standing with a win over Palace, while the visitors are still looking to claw themselves off the bottom of the table.