Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Laughs Off Suggestions That He'll Get Bored Winning So Many Trophies

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Celtic manger Brendan Rogers has dismissed any suggestion that he may get bored of Celtic’s seemingly never-ending trophy haul.


The Parkhead boss claimed a fourth successive major honour on Sunday when his side beat Motherwell 2-0 in the Betfred Cup Final, making it a 65th domestic game without Celtic suffering a loss.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

With last season’s invincibles also top of the SPFL, Rodgers is now closing on a second successive clean sweep.

But as the trophy cabinet swells, the former Liverpool manager has laughed off suggestions he may someday grow tired of spearheading the monopoly over the Scottish league.

According to the Daily Record, Rodgers has turned away a number of offers to manage again in England’s top flight since heading to Celtic 18 months ago.

As recently as earlier this month, his former club Swansea were enquiring about a possible return.

West Ham were also believed to have sent an offer before appointing David Moyes, but Rodgers remains completely focused on building a long legacy at Celtic.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: “This is my fifth job now. I always say happiness and energy are the two things you need.

“There’s always a challenge at Celtic and there always will be, whoever is in charge here.

“For me, I’m very happy in my professional life. I’m developing players, I love that side of the game.

“I enjoy that side of it, but I also enjoy the pressure of managing a big club. It feels natural for me to do that and Celtic’s a huge club.

“As long as I’m working well with the club and the club believe in me, the supporters believe in me and I’m obviously very happy to be here.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters