Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Laughs Off Suggestions That He'll Get Bored Winning So Many Trophies

Celtic manger Brendan Rogers has dismissed any suggestion that he may get bored of Celtic’s seemingly never-ending trophy haul.





The Parkhead boss claimed a fourth successive major honour on Sunday when his side beat Motherwell 2-0 in the Betfred Cup Final, making it a 65th domestic game without Celtic suffering a loss.

With last season’s invincibles also top of the SPFL, Rodgers is now closing on a second successive clean sweep.

But as the trophy cabinet swells, the former Liverpool manager has laughed off suggestions he may someday grow tired of spearheading the monopoly over the Scottish league.

According to the Daily Record, Rodgers has turned away a number of offers to manage again in England’s top flight since heading to Celtic 18 months ago.

As recently as earlier this month, his former club Swansea were enquiring about a possible return.

West Ham were also believed to have sent an offer before appointing David Moyes, but Rodgers remains completely focused on building a long legacy at Celtic.

He said: “This is my fifth job now. I always say happiness and energy are the two things you need.

“There’s always a challenge at Celtic and there always will be, whoever is in charge here.

“For me, I’m very happy in my professional life. I’m developing players, I love that side of the game.

“I enjoy that side of it, but I also enjoy the pressure of managing a big club. It feels natural for me to do that and Celtic’s a huge club.

“As long as I’m working well with the club and the club believe in me, the supporters believe in me and I’m obviously very happy to be here.”