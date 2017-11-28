Chelsea & Man City Among 5 Clubs Eyeing Swoop for Ajax Midfield Talent Frenkie de Jong

Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City are reported to be among five clubs who have an interest in signing Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The English rivals don't only have each other to compete with, however, with German sides Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Hamburg also keen, per Voetbal International.

Frenkie de Jong aast op speelminuten bij Ajax. Verschillende internationale topclubs hebben al voldoende gezien... 👇https://t.co/OAt6n5Yfky — Freek Jansen (@FreekJansenVI) November 27, 2017

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for Ajax so far this season, four of them being starts, and has assisted five goals. He is a very good passer of the ball and is also quite skillful with it. But he's a great tackler too and can do the defensive work just as well.

De Jong joined Axaj's reserve side, Jong Ajax, from Willem II in 2015, and made the step up to the first team following impressive performances which saw him win the Talent of the Season Award.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The player boasts a pass success rate of 91.4% so far this term, and his adept distribution is believed to be of major interest to City.

Antonio Conte is also keen to see more players join his side as well, and he has urged the Blues' board to go to the market in January if they want to see him put pressure on City for the title.

"Manchester City's path is incredible, no? City in this season is a strong team, also last season, City was a fantastic team," the Italian said after the 1-1 draw with Liverpool. "Then, after the transfer market, they bought their first targets and then they have improved a lot.

"They can do this also in January maybe, in the future. For this reason we must be worried because if we want to compete with Manchester City we have to work and then make the best decisions in the transfer market."