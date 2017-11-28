David Moyes Admits Mark Noble Isn't Guaranteed a Return to West Ham's Starting Lineup

West Ham boss David Moyes is refusing to reassure team captain Mark Noble over his place in the starting lineup, having dropped the player for the side's match against Leicester City on Friday night.

Moyes' decision came as a shock to some, but the former Manchester United and Sunderland boss has since explained the reasoning behind it, with a keenness to inject pace cited as his main motive.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Asked if Noble would return to the starting lineup, Moyes said: "He'll certainly be a part of the squad, we'll need to wait and see. We have competition for places, but there is no problem playing him because he's a good player."

The Scot also revealed that the player did not react negatively when he became aware of the situation.

Moyes: "If anyone rallies West Ham United and the players then it's Mark Noble. I'm no expert on Mark, as I've only been here two weeks or so, but the people who know him speak so highly of him." pic.twitter.com/bv5U0gWJvt — Ironwork Tours (@IronworkTours) November 27, 2017

"He took it as you would expect, the right way, but he also wants to play and be part of the team," he added. It wasn't anything to do with making a statement, if anyone rallies West Ham United and the players then it's Mark Noble.

"I'm no expert on Mark, I've only been here two weeks, but the people who know him speak so highly of him.

'I can only say the time I've been with him, even today, he's driving everyone on, making sure we do the right things in training and making sure the standards are right."

The Hammers will be playing Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday, but face a tough stretch thereafter, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all up next.