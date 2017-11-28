David Moyes Admits Mark Noble Isn't Guaranteed a Return to West Ham's Starting Lineup

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

West Ham boss David Moyes is refusing to reassure team captain Mark Noble over his place in the starting lineup, having dropped the player for the side's match against Leicester City on Friday night.

Moyes' decision came as a shock to some, but the former Manchester United and Sunderland boss has since explained the reasoning behind it, with a keenness to inject pace cited as his main motive.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Asked if Noble would return to the starting lineup, Moyes said: "He'll certainly be a part of the squad, we'll need to wait and see. We have competition for places, but there is no problem playing him because he's a good player."

The Scot also revealed that the player did not react negatively when he became aware of the situation.

"He took it as you would expect, the right way, but he also wants to play and be part of the team," he added. It wasn't anything to do with making a statement, if anyone rallies West Ham United and the players then it's Mark Noble.

"I'm no expert on Mark, I've only been here two weeks, but the people who know him speak so highly of him.

'I can only say the time I've been with him, even today, he's driving everyone on, making sure we do the right things in training and making sure the standards are right."

The Hammers will be playing Everton at Goodison Park on Tuesday, but face a tough stretch thereafter, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all up next.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters