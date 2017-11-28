Ex-Inter Defender Daniele Adani Urges Nerazzurri to Bid for in-Demand Mesut Ozil

November 28, 2017

Former Inter star Daniele Adani believes that his old club should try to secure Mesut Ozil, as the German player is more likely than ever to depart from Arsenal. 

Luciano Spalletti's side have been looking for reinforcements in the attacking midfield area as they continued their title race thanks to a 3-1 win against Cagliari on Saturday night. 

The Nerazzurri were recently rumoured to have eyed Paris St-Germain's unhappy Javier Pastore and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal. Both of them, however, are still in doubt, and Inter need to hurry if they aim to find someone in January.

For these reasons, former Nerazzurro defender and Sky Sport pundit Adani has suggested that Ozil might just be the candidate they are looking for. 

The German will be a free agent at the end of the season but is unlikely to remain at Arsenal as he's demanding huge pay rises that Arsene Wenger is not eager to accept. 

He's been linked with several Premier League - among which Manchester United and Barcelona - and European clubs who would, instead, be willing to match his requests in order to secure him.  

Adani told Sky Sports (via Tribal Football): "At Inter, they lack a quality southpaw, able to play between the lines. That's why in January, I would advise the leaders to go for Mesut Ozil.

"When he was at Real Madrid, [Jose] Mourinho said of him that he was the best trequartista in the world. He is in a delicate contractual situation and remains relatively young.

"Adding someone like him to the squad could totally change Inter's game."

