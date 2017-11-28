Former AC Milan Midfielder Insists Gennaro Gattuso Has the Charisma to Take the Reins at San Siro

Former AC Milan midfielder Massimo Ambrosini reckons his ex-teammate Gennaro Gattuso will prove to be a good fit at San Siro because he has 'the right charisma'.

The Rossoneri fired Vincenzo Montella after the club dropped more points at the weekend - this time to Torino - and have promoted the 39-year-old to an interim manager's role to get them back on track.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

2017/18 was supposed to be the season Milan broke back into the Champions League after being heavily invested in over the summer, but six wins, two draws and six defeats have left them with just 20 points - 14 behind Juventus in third and 18 behind leaders Napoli.

Ambrosini has watched on as Milan's new players have failed to gel, and believes the personality of Gattuso could be the club's saving grace.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He told Sky Italia, as quoted by Calciomercato: "He doesn't have a huge amount of experience as a coach so he will have to adapt quickly. At the same time, Gattuso has a ton of charisma which might compensate for his lack of experience. It is also up to the players to perform."

Gattuso, who had a reputation for being an aggressive harrier in midfield in his playing days, will take charge for the first time against Benevento on Sunday and will surely fancy his chances of getting off to a winning start - the hosts have lost every game so far this season.

