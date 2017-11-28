Kevin Gameiro Coy on Atletico Future as Everton Reportedly Eye January Move for Striker

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Kevin Gameiro has remained tight lipped over his Atletico Madrid future as reports link him with a January transfer to Everton once more.

The striker has found game time hard to come by with Diego Simeone's men this season due to the wealth of goalscorers available to the Argentine and, with Diego Costa set to join on loan officially in January, he could be even further down the pecking order in six weeks' time.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

However, Gameiro told Marca (via talkSPORT) that he was "fine" with the situation at his current club and explained that he would wait and see what the New Year brought before deciding whether to stay or go.

He said: "It's normal to be much happier when you are scoring goals and contributing to the team.

"At the moment I'm giving everything for the team, I'm fine here and we'll see what happens in January."

Gameiro was handed a rare La Liga start by Simeone against Levante on Saturday, and repaid the faith shown in him by notching a brace and registering an assist in the 5-0 mauling of Les Granotes.

The France international has bagged three goals and four assists in 10 outings this season but, despite the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres struggling for form, has not featured as often as he would have liked.

Everton were touted as a potential destination for Gameiro in the summer as they looked for a replacement up top for the departed Romelu Lukaku, but any speculation about a switch to Goodison Park failed to offer up anything concrete.

Media reports back in October alleged that the Toffees were weighing up a £15m bid for Gameiro as the Blues desperately try to find a solution to their powderpuff striking options.

With a new manager yet to be appointed, however, it remains to be seen whether Everton's new senior boss would agree with director of football Steve Walsh in bringing Gameiro to the Premier League.

