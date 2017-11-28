Leeds Striker Identifies the Playoffs as the 'Minimum Target' for the Club This Season

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban reckons the club should be going for the playoffs at the absolute minimum this season following a bright start from the Elland Road club.

The west Yorkshire-based side currently sit eighth in the Championship after 19 games on 29 points - which is just three behind sixth-placed derby.

They ran out 2-0 winners away at Barnsley last weekend and have been progressing well under new manager Thomas Christiansen, and Ekuban reckons a top six finish is easily achievable.

The 23-year-old said, as quoted by the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I think that the play-offs are quite okay for our standards because we think there are not too many teams that are better than us.

"We think that the play-offs will be the right goal and I always think that we can even achieve more. There is a huge expectation but we know that we are players that can deal with that kind of pressure and we are showing it.

"Okay, maybe two or three weeks ago we didn’t show it but we still know that we are comfortable playing under pressure so we are okay with it."

Italian Ekuban, who is of Ghanaian descent, is being tasked with leading the line by Christiansen at the moment after replacing Kemar Roofe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters