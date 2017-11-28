Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Claims 'Frustrated' Mahrez Needs Support Ahead of Match With Spurs

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Leicester manager Claude Puel knows that his key winger Riyad Mahrez is going through a tough period in his career and has vowed to support him as much as he can. 

The Algerian was one of the heroes of the Foxes' legendary Premier League title win in 2015, but has struggled to match his form since. 

As Leicester prepare to face tough title contenders Tottenham on Tuesday, the French boss needs his talisman to be at the top of his game.

The pair spoke during training ahead of the clash with Spurs, and while Puel claimed Mahrez is 'frustrated', it is not a cause for concern. 

“I think he was a little frustrated in the second half without the possibility to get on the ball and to play,” he said (via Leicester Mercury). 

“It’s a good thing when a player is not happy. Now it’s important to help him have more consistency once again because he is an important player for us and it’s important he can play on his part of the pitch with all his qualities.

“He is the most important player with Jamie Vardy and it’s important he can show his quality.”

He continued: “All the players have to find good consistency in their game – game after game. It’s the most important thing. He’s a talented player and if he can show his quality game after game then it will be fantastic for him and also the squad.

“I am here also to help the players and squad to find a good balance in their game and consistency, it is the most important thing. We will see for the future but it is important to give them more opportunities to find a good balance and consistency.”

