Man Utd Defender Reveals Jose Mourinho Told Him and Zlatan to Cut Out the Play Fighting

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has revealed that manager Jose Mourinho told him and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to tone things down in training - because they're always kicking each other.

The duo are back in the picture now after their respective lengthy injury lay-offs, and both massively improve the club's strength in depth.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic in particular is a major boost - the Swede served up 28 goals last season, and is a huge personality in the United dressing room.

Rojo seems to be pretty close with the enigmatic striker, and revealed that Jose Mourinho tells them to take it easy with one another in training.

He told Clarin, as quoted by the Metro: "He’s always happy, close to the players, he’s a very happy person, he helped me a lot, he got the best out of me. He always tells us to play quietly in practice because with Ibra we kill each other with kicks."

The Argentine defender also revealed he has asked the question on everybody's lips regarding Ibrahimovic at the moment.

He added: "He’s an amazing character, but for those who don’t know him, he seems like a bighead but he’s a phenomenon, he’s a beast who goes forward and wants to win everything.

"I asked Ibra that now that they are in the World Cup if he would like to go, he says no but I don’t know… for me he has to go."