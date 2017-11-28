Man Utd Squad to Face Watford 'Revealed' as Jose Prepares for Recalls Ahead of Crucial Watford Tie

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Manchester United seem to be without the likes of Luke Shaw, Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Red Devils prepare to face Watford on Tuesday night; with Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard all recalled to the squad.


United head to Vicarage Road eight points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, aiming to cut that number down to five with a win over Marco Silva's side (City having to wait until Wednesday night before they face Southampton).

And according to Manchester Evening News, manager Jose Mourinho has given the press an early sighting of what will be his match-day squad, as the players gathered to catch their train south at Stockport Station on Monday night.

The report claims that photographers managed to snap photos of Darmian, Blind and Lingard ahead of the team's journey, while both Shaw (yet to make a Premier League appearance this season) and Mkhitaryan were spotted at training, but not at the station.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Both Fellaini and Mkhitaryan were involved in the weekend win over Brighton, being replaced by Shaw, Lingard and Blind - all dropped on Saturday following appearances in United's 1-0 defeat to Basel.

Despite being favourites ahead of their tie against the Hornets, the Old Trafford outfit will know that Watford will pose a tough challenge come Tuesday evening.

Marco Silva's men have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season; sitting eighth in the league after 13 games. Following on from their comfortable 3-0 victory over Newcastle at the weekend, the players will be heading into the United tie full of confidence - and are expected to put up a fight against Mourinho's men.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters