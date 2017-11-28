Paul Merson Backs Arsenal to Finish Above Spurs in Top Four Race This Season

Former Arsenal player-turned TV pundit Paul Merson says he doubts Tottenham Hotspur's ability to finish inside the top four this season, stating he believes Spurs will finish behind the Gunners come May.

The 49-year-old former Gunners midfielder told Sky Sports the Lilywhites could miss out on the Champions League if Mauricio Pochettino's side prioritise their current European campaign over the league this season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

He said: "They [Spurs] are going to start just going for the Champions League. In my opinion, they have written off the league. They were still in the game against Arsenal and they take off Harry Kane and Dele Alli. And they play in the Champions League.

"So for me, teams are going to now start thinking just about the Champions League and Arsenal do not have that problem, they are just happy to finish in the top four, they are not a club who are going for the league.

"I think Tottenham could miss out on the Champions League, they need to be careful."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

After a sterling start to the campaign, Spurs had continued the early weeks of the season in the same dazzling form they left off from last term, having seemingly already cemented their place in the top four again this campaign.

Hovering around the top three spots once more up until October, Spurs have spluttered somewhat of late having won just once in four league outings, including defeat in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium ten days ago and have slipped out of the top four into fifth.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Whilst their domestic form dips, Tottenham's progress in the UEFA Champions League has been stirring. After victories against Real Madrid and away to Borussia Dortmund in the last month, Spurs have booked their place in the knockout stages as top seeds, now eyeing up an unlikely berth in the final in Kiev at the end of May.

Merson however states this could the club's downfall, and admitted he worries about the north Londoners' focus being swayed, saying: "I am not saying Arsenal are a better team than the others [Spurs and Liverpool]. I am just saying I think the others will lose focus the way it is going."