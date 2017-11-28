Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 14

Premier League football is coming thick and fast, with a round of midweek fixtures set to be played after an action packed weekend of late drama in England's top flight.

The midweek games will see the first ever Premier League game between Brighton and Crystal Palace, where the Eagles will reignite their feud with the Seagulls after four years, with the last game between the pair coming in the Championship play off semi-finals.

Also, David Unsworth's faltering Everton take on Toffees old boy David Moyes' inherited West Ham side in what is sure to be either the worst game ever or the best game ever, given the state of both of their defences.

Who should you draft into your fantasy football lineup for the midweek fixtures? Here are some tips...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Petr Cech - The Arsenal stopper followed up his north London derby clean sheet with another shutout against Sean Dyche's Burnley, and Wednesday's game against Huddersfield shouldn't pose the former Chelsea man any problems.

Ben Foster - Despite succumbing to Harry Kane's timely equaliser on Saturday, Foster put in a man of the match display, and may be buoyed by Newcastle's dismal showing against Watford when the Magpies travel to the Hawthorns.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Who's Not

Rob Elliot - Fresh from conceding three to a rampant Watford side on Saturday, Elliot's confidence in his backline may be shaky, potentially leading to another stain on his clean sheet this Tuesday.

Jordan Pickford - Everton are in turmoil, and poor Pickford is bearing the full force of the Toffee's abysmal defending of late. Wednesday's visitors West Ham aren't exactly potent at the moment, but Pickford may be picking the ball out of his net once again if form is anything to go by.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot

Marvin Zeegelaar - After recording two assists against Newcastle in only his second start this season, the Dutchman may be a useful option in your team for the game week.

Ryan Bertrand - The former Chelsea man also racked up two assists in Southampton's rout over Everton and wouldn't be a bad shout for your team.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Who's Not

Alfie Mawson - Despite keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth, Mawson's Swansea have been dire this season and their fortunes don't look like improving against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Ryan Shawcross - The Stoke skipper arguably produced the miss of the season at Selhurst Park on Saturday whilst being fairly culpable for both the Eagles' goals, and with Liverpool set to visit the Britannia, Salah and co will be licking their lips.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Will Hughes - The former Derby man has two goals in his last two appearances for the Hornets and is in excellent form.

Alexis Sanchez - The Chilean has two goals in his last two game weeks and could easily add to that tally against Huddersfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Who's Not

Dele Alli - The Spurs man has been disappointing of late and it was his loss of possession that led to Salomon Rondon's goal last weekend, and given his high in game value, he just simply isn't worth it at the moment.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - The Armenian has found himself dropped from Jose Mourinho's squad completely after some very poor showings in recent weeks, and is unlikely to be involved for the trip to Watford.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot

Charlie Austin - Southampton's number ten notched a brace against struggling Everton at the weekend with two well taken headers, and is fairly cheap in game.

Harry Kane - Kane struck late on against West Brom to bag his ninth league goal this season, and faces Leicester next who he has struck 10 goals against in his career, the most against any club he has faced.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Who's Not

Romelu Lukaku - The United forward has been hit and miss in recent weeks and may be forced out to the wing as a result of the returning Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal's French forward has shown some encouraging signs of late but is struggling to put his efforts into fantasy points.