Report Claims Manchester United Set to Offer Staggering £180m Bid for Tottenham's Dele Alli

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend a staggering £180m on Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli - with Real Madrid also supposedly interested in the creative Spurs youngster.

He seems to have come a long way since his £5m signing from MK Dons in 2015.

Alli, who shot to stardom almost overnight when he first donned the Tottenham shirt, has been tracked by the biggest clubs for a while, and it may be that a huge money offer could finally be splashed out for the 21-year-old.

According to infamous Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, Jose Mourinho would be willing to spend a mind blowing £180m on the England international in order to fill a creative void at Old Trafford.

While its Los Blancos who have been most closely linked with a move for Dele - and everyone knows of their happiness to spend huge amounts of cash on players - the Red Devils are (supposedly) hoping to convince him the Old Trafford is his best option, with Spurs unlikely to turn down such an outrageous amount of money.

Although the financial side of the deal would surely be unquestioned by Spurs fans, a potential Alli departure could lead to an exodus of the playing squad, especially if Mauricio Pochettino fails to bring them silverware this season.

It isn't only Alli who has been linked with a move away from north London in recent months. Reports have claimed that Barcelona are showing heavy interest in Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen, while Harry Kane is consistently linked with a move away from Tottenham - most notably to Real Madrid.