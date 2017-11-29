Arsenal Leading AC Milan & Juventus in the Race to Sign Udinese Youngster Jakub Jankto

Arsenal are now apparently the front-runners to sign Udinese star Jakub Jankto after Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus cooled their interest in the youngster.

21-year-old midfielder Jankto has made 11 appearances for the Italian side so far this season, scoring one goal and assisting one as well.

He has also earned call-ups to the international stage for Czech Republic this year, making four caps for his country in their senior side and scoring one goal in those games.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

His rise in Serie A has not gone unnoticed as he has been linked with moves to AC Milan, Juventus and Arsenal.

However, it seems now that Arsenal are at the top of that queue after both AC Milan and Juventus have reportedly distanced themselves away from a move.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have decided against making a big investment for the star during the winter or summer transfer window, instead they will focus on other targets.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

AC Milan are also said to be backing away from a move for the midfielder, leaving the way for the Gunners to sign the 21-year-old.





Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring Jankto for a number of months and a move to the Premier League would seem the most likely destination now, especially with the player being an apparent admirer of England's top division.





The Gunners could be set to lose both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in either January or the summer, with their contracts expiring at the end of the campaign. Jack Wilshere is another player whose future is uncertain, with his contract also down to his final season.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League, and they will play Huddersfield tonight at home as they bid to climb the table.