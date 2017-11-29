Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Praises Veretan Centre-Back for Filling John Terry's Boots

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has praised defender Chris Samba, who has helped the team win three consecutive matches after coming in for their injured captain John Terry.

Samba has played three weeks straight for the first time in over two and a half years, and it's happening at the right time for Bruce and Villa.

The player started on the bench on the weekend in Bruce's attempts to give him a bit of rest, but with Mile Jedinak getting injured early on, he took to the pitch and helped the Villans see out a win.

“He’s done terrific and it’s not easy filling John Terry’s boots," the coach said, via the Birmingham Mail. “But he’s got that experience, knowhow and has won important headers and made crucial blocks at important times.”

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The 33-year-old signed for Villa in the summer after training with the club a few months prior and proving his fitness and Bruce has revealed that he's training even harder than before.

“He’s really brought into it,” the manager continued. “And when he trains, he trains just as hard, if not harder. When you’re getting a bit older and you’re 6ft 6ins, it’s all about recovery. If he plays Saturday and Tuesday then the big thing is what he does before the next Saturday game.”

Terry meanwhile, is recovering well, having suffered a broken metatarsal earlier this season. The former Chelsea captain will be out until around Christmas, but has let fans know that he is no longer wearing the protective boot that was made to his specifications following the injury.

